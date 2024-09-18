Traveling with our feline friends can be challenging as they can become agitated along the way from their cooped up situation. Pet carriers give our pets very minimal space to move inside and see their outside view. Likewise, they come in either plastic or metal designs like cages and some designed as backpacks. This is why designer Burcu Nehir Tüm came up with the Batsy, a carrier that aims to provide cats a cozy place to relax or sleep both at home and during travel.

This is a cat shelter and transportation unit in one made in a modular design using sustainable and replaceable materials. It’s designed to change cats’ attitude or the way they feel when they see pet carriers by making it seamlessly integrate into the home setting.

This way, it not just becomes a transportation unit but also a safe place for cats to stay while at home. To achieve this, Burcu Nehir Tüm included a cushioned mat built with a heater in the Batsy. This provides the cats the warmth they need when their owners are away.

Cats love getting warm, either from direct sunlight or snuggling up to their human friends or family. It comforts them to the point of lulling them to sleep. Moreover, pheromone pads in the unit emit a scent that calms the cat. This way, giving the carrier a relaxed and comfortable environment during transport or travel.

When at home, the front entry of the Batsy can stay open for cats to easily get inside. For transport, open and fold the upper fabric cover to the side for access. The side straps will then extend to the desired length for carrying. Unfortunately, we don’t know how this product functions in reality as it’s a concept for now.

Images courtesy of Behance/Burcu Nehir Tüm