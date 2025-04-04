Remette’s RT-Meteor folder is already striking enough with its milled titanium handle in colorful carbon fiber inlays. It also boasts a sharp, 2.99-inch-long drop-point blade crafted from premium Böhler M390 super steel in a pearlescent surface. Suffice it to say, it’s a workhorse packaged in a sleek and elegant design.

But what makes it stand out is its dual-locking mechanism. Most pocketknives use button locks because they are user-friendly and cheap to produce. On the other hand, frame lock mechanisms are more costly, not easy to disengage, and markedly stronger.

Remette’s RT-Meteor folder offers the best of both worlds. It has a standard manual framelock on the off-side of the handle, while its show side features a small oval button near the spine. When pressed, this button disengages the frame lock via a linkage.

Hence, it offers both the convenience of a button lock and the strength of a frame lock for enhanced security. Of course, with multiple locks come multiple blade deployment methods.

Remette’s RT-Meteor pocket knife features a set of titanium thumb-studs and a jimped front flipper tab that hides away with the blade deployed. Likewise, pressing down the button lock while doing a wrist flick disengages the blade (similar to an AXIS-style lock). The blade slides out smoothly via a caged ceramic ball-bearing pivot complemented by a meticulously tuned detent.

Moreover, this folder is drop-shut friendly, portable with a tip-up 3D titanium pocket clip, and compact. It clocks at an overall length of 7.48″ (4.41″ when closed) and weighs 4.13oz. Remette’s RT-Meteor is a premium pocketknife through and through.

Images courtesy of Remette