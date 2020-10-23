Although Apple was late in the true-wireless (TWS) earbuds game, the AirPods and AirPods Pro dominate the sales charts. As the latest smartphones — from flagships to mid-range models – now ship without a traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth is the way to go. As such, Huawei has its FreeBuds, Samsung has its Galaxy Buds, while other brands also flaunt their own. The latest one is from another South Korean manufacturer and they’re calling it the LG TONE Free.

First of all, we like the fact that LG electronics opted not to use “buds” for their TWS offering. Among the available alternatives for Android Users who want nothing to do with Apple’s ecosystem, Samsung’s most recent release is perhaps the next big thing. However, the TONE Free has one unique gimmick that would set it apart from the rest.

The earbuds themselves might seem like every other TWS options out there, yet the secret lies in the charging case. We all know that the human ear is a breeding ground for various types of bacteria. Thus you should think twice before you grab someone else’s earphones. This is where LG’s UVnano case technology comes in. Using ultraviolet light, it effectively disinfects the TONE Free while it charges.

This zaps 99.9 percent of bacteria including S. aureus and E. coli to oblivion. Meanwhile, in the sound department, the LG TONE Free boasts high-fidelity acoustics courtesy of Meridian Audio technology. A full charge should give users six hours of playback and a total of 18 hours with the UVnano charging case. The self-cleaning features is a great bonus, especially amid the pandemic.

Images courtesy of LG Electronics