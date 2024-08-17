A razor made from titanium is rare as those widely available in the market has a resin-coated stainless steel construction. Titanium is lightweight yet strong, durable, rust proof, corrosion resistant and naturally resistant to bacteria. Given these reasons, Titaner crafted its TiGlide S1 entirely out of this material.

The all-metal construction renders a sleek, refined, and minimalist design and feel. It glides effortlessly on the skin with its micro-textured head for a gentle and skin-fitting efficient shaving. It ensures no irritation while delivering the efficiency of a conventional R4 DE razor.

Moreover, the Titaner TiGlide S1 offers the perfect balance of comfort and efficiency. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip for precise control. It’s in an inverted conical shape and has flat cuts for intuitive angle control. These angles allow precise control and keeps wrist strain at bay for all shaves.

This razor offers a single-edge shaving experience, not two, three, or four blade edges that can often lead to skin burns. It uses a conventional DE blade which you load into the razor. A screw at the back lets you optimize shaving by allowing you to micro-adjust the blade’s angle down to a degree.

Moreover, the Titaner TiGlide S1 has a scalloped bar right under the blade’s edge to allow the blade to cut closer as the lather flows through the channels. A safety feature with this razor is the blade edge placed behind the scalloped bar. This prevents accidental cuts while delivering a close shave. Likewise, the plane cap tightly clamps the blade, and the head design keeps the blade at the ideal angle to the skin. This way, preventing scraping or micro-vibration on the shaved skin surface. The handle is also grippy even when wet.

