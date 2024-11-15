Recognized for its world-class optics, it’s easy to overlook Leica’s other products. Imaging hardware and technology are the brand’s forte, but it has also ventured into other segments. The Cine Play 1 is a 4K-resolution laser projector for top-notch viewing experiences indoors or outdoors. Like all other SKUs from the German manufacturer, it boasts a sleek look and premium build quality.

As the time it takes between theatrical releases and availability on streaming services becomes shorter, we prefer to just wait and view it at home. Large-format displays can make movies look and feel more immersive, especially with a multi-speaker setup. Unfortunately, the complete package can be a costly investment.

Therefore, a lot of cinephiles are now switching to projectors instead of TVs. The Cine Play 1 is a versatile entertainment platform you can mount from the ceiling or position on a shelf or table. Leica also offers an optional floor stand with a cable management system to keep wires organized. Its dimensions are 10.3″ x 9.5″ x 9″ and weighs about 14.7 lbs.

Depending on how far it is from the screen or wall, technical specifications indicate a screen size as small as 65 inches and as large as 300 inches. With a maximum brightness output of 3,000 lumens, images remain visible even when the lights are on. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG visual enhancement modes.

The projector is also packing dynamic drivers capable of delivering “deep bass and crystal-clear audio.” Hear sound come from every direction courtesy of its DTS Virtual: X technology. “Crafted from premium materials, the Leica Cine Play 1 features a one-piece aluminum body with a sleek glass front and aluminum rear panel, offering both durability and a high-quality feel.”

