Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Men’s Gear has been taking the time to feature awesome stuff that can help. Of course, with many places requiring the use of personal protective equipment (PPE,) face masks are now as common as other accessories. LG Electronics is now teasing its upcoming PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. As the name suggests, it is more than just a regular face mask.

What sets it apart from any other run-of-the-mill face masks is the active ventilation system. LG did its research which notes the most common complaint from users. Those whose work requires them to wear one for long periods in a day agree that it eventually becomes uncomfortable.

Moreover, those who have conditions that make respiration a challenge find it harder to inhale. Thus, the Puricare Wearable Air Purifier system addresses these issues in an awesome way. The automated face mask – yes that’s right – is equipped with twin three-speed fans that regulate the flow of air.

It passes through two user-replaceable H13 HEPA filters, which is the same LG is using for its commercial air purifier models. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier system uses the brand’s patented Respiratory Sensor that dynamically adapts to the user’s breathing pattern.

This means the fans speed up upon inhalation and slow down when you exhale. Therefore, this makes the processes feel more natural than a regular face mask. Meanwhile, to keep your equipment free from bacteria and viruses, the carrying/charging case sterilizes it with UV-LED lights.

The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier can connect to the LG ThinQ mobile app (iOS/Android) to actively monitor its usage. Finally, the 820 mAh battery allows it to operate up to 8 hours in low mode and 2 hours on high.

Images courtesy of LG Electronics