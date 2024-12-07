For years, plastic has been the material of choice for almost every product, especially consumer electronics. Its properties make it ideal for items that need to be lightweight, durable, and cost-effective. Over time, modern composites like carbon fiber gradually became more accessible to industries other than military, aerospace, and motoring. As such, Sharge introduces the CarbonMag (10K) from its Forged Carbon Fiber Series—a premium lineup of power banks with green credentials to boot.

Why Choose The Forged Carbon Fiber Series?

There are plenty of benefits the Forged Carbon Fiber Series brings to the table. but what immediately stands out is the sophisticated aesthetic. This is a mesmerizing combination of marbling and facets, unlike the standard weave pattern we typically think of. Given the fabrication process creates these randomly, no two power banks will ever share the same design. In short, you become the owner of a one-off accessory. There are three models under the collection: CarbonMag (10K), CarbonMag (5K), and CarbonBlade.

Ordering And Unboxing

Getting these bad boys is as easy as heading to Sharge’s official store page and adding one or more to your cart. As of our writing, the Forged Carbon Fiber Series is also available on Amazon. It doesn’t matter which online shop you pick as the manufacturer ships them out rather quickly. In our case, they sent us a sample of the CarbonMag (10K) so we could take it for a spin.

Usually, most companies consider packaging as an afterthought. To the average consumer, what truly matters is that the contents are safe and work as advertised. However, we are impressed with the snazzy metallic box and the extra shrink-wrap plastic for protection. On the is an image of the power bank, while the rear shows basic details about the SKU.

At first, we thought the fabric pull tab implied this was one of those drawer boxes. However, it is your basic top and bottom type of container. Inside, you have a die-cut foam insert to keep everything in place, while a plastic sleeve wraps the CarbonMag (10K) along with documentation. A cutout above holds a short USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

CarbonMag (10K) Details

As we stated above, the model Sharge provided for review was the CarbonMag (10K). Straight out of the box, we were pleasantly surprised at how slim it was in contrast to other MagSafe power banks of the same capacity. It measures 102 mm x 70 mm x 14.6 mm and weighs only 180 grams. This accessory feels robust and looks remarkably high-end. Equally important is that it’s crafted out of recycled carbon fiber.

The matte finish also makes it less likely to slip from your grasp. The edges are contoured for improved ergonomics, while the size ensures the cameras are never covered. Along with the CarbonMag (5K), these were engineered for full compatibility with Apple’s iPhones equipped with MagSafe technology. Sharge notes that it uses 16 N52 neodymium magnets rated at 12.75N.

Usage And Features

Meanwhile, it’s easy to figure out which side to snap on as the housing is marked with the signature circle and line. We tested it with and without a protective case and it attaches seamlessly. In fact, some of us tried to pick up the iPhone via the CarbonMag (10K) power bank.

So far the device remained snugly in place even when others tried to shake it off. Sharge makes it easy to spot the power button courtesy of its vibrant red color to contrast the darker hue of the enclosure. Five LED lights directly below the branding indicate the remaining power.

Depending on your usage pattern, the 10,000 mAh battery capacity is enough to get you through a day and a half away from a power outlet. As pointed out by the product page, supported protocols include “QC3.0, PD2.0, PD3.0, Apple5V/2.4A, BC1.2, AFC, FCP, and DCP.”

Just like the rest of Sharge’s power banks, the CarbonMag (10K) is airline-approved. In/out voltage protection, extreme temperature protection, short-circuit protection, and overcharge/discharge protection, are just some of the reliable safety systems in place.

Apart from iPhones with MagSafe, it can also wirelessly charge other devices compatible with Qi2 wireless technology. Pass-through charging and simultaneous wireless and wired charging make the CarbonMag (10K) an extremely convenient accessory to have handy.

Our Takeaway

We’ve previously featured several products from Sharge and the Forged Carbon Fiber Series is a wonderful addition to its growing portfolio. It’s evident a lot of thought goes into every release. The design, build quality, performance, and compatibility are all top-notch. The CarbonMag (10K) and the CarbonMag (5K) are highly recommended for discerning iPhone users who are in the market for a sleek and stylish MagSafe power bank.

Meanwhile, the upcoming CarbonBlade is just as awesome with its slightly geometric form factor. It’s a great alternative when you don’t need a MagSafe-compatible power bank. The USB-C and USB-A ports allow simultaneous charging. There is even support for low-current devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, TWS earbuds, and others. In short, Sharge practically has everything a tech-savvy consumer needs.

