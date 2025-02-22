With its rugged silhouette and obvious blade inclusion, the VAK6 may not look like much. But it actually packs a lot of outdoor and survival functionality not limited to the usual pocket knife and flashlight.

Hongkong based EDC innovator Viperade designed this multi-tool with handy features that will get you out of sticky situations. It has a decent 3.2-inch-long blade crafted from 5Cr15MoV steel, which is known for its toughness, wear resistance, and ease of sharpening.

Pinching the blade opening button pulls down and rotates the blade 180 degrees until it clicks to open and lock. After use, pressing the button again unlocks the blade and rotates it back to 180 degrees for closure. The VAK6 multi-tool also has an LED flashlight that offers stable high brightness for about two hours on a full charge. It blinks three times per minute when the battery is low.

Charging is via a USB-C cable that emits a blue flashing light during the charging process. Meanwhile, a steady blue light indicates charging is complete. This tool also has a pulse ignition built for hash environments that can do approximately 100 ignitions (based on 8-second bursts per ignition) on a full charge.

Conveniently, Viperade equipped VAK6 with a hand-cracked generator in case it runs out of battery and there’s no available power supply nearby. This generator enables emergency charging to allow the flashlight and ignitor to continue functioning.

A one-minute crank (120-180 RPM) on the generator achieves three ignitions each lasting eight seconds or about eight minutes of lighting. Viperade even equipped the VAK6 with a durable, IPX6 waterproof shell that delivers excellent performance even in extreme environments. This is definitely one multi-tool you don’t want to leave in the house in your next outdoor adventure.

