True wireless stereo earbuds are everywhere. These types of audio devices offer immersive listening experiences in an extremely portable package. Of course, music playback is what the majority of consumers use them for. As for the rest, it’s various forms of audio entertainment. The POD Pods is a product for a specific crowd.

Podcasts are the modern equivalent of radio shows and are better in every way. The content can be a mix of visual and aural, or exclusively the latter. Usually, episodes are pre-recorded and edited before the creators or hosts upload them online. Lately, live streams are becoming popular and allow listeners to interact in real-time.

According to POD Pods creator Lee Huang, “As a passionate podcast listener who spends nearly two hours a day immersed in audio content, I’ve developed a deep understanding of how people engage with podcasts—not just what they listen to, but how they listen. This concept project is a pair of earphones specifically for podcast lovers.”

It may look like your average pair of TWS earbuds, but the renders tell us more. The charging case comes with a transparent slide-to-open cover. However, cutouts provide access to volume buttons and a proprietary Timeline Wheel. A hold switch on top is likewise available to prevent accidental presses.

Another fascinating feature of the POD Pods is the color electronic ink display mounted on the rear. During music playback, the screen shows the album cover and track information. For podcasts, users can toggle real-time translations, AI chapter highlights, in addition to the standard Timeline mode. There’s even a charging dock/speaker accessory with integrated controls.

Images courtesy of Lee Huang/Behance