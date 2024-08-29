Anker has certainly come a long way since its founding in 2011. Over the years, the brand’s portfolio has grown as they now cater to a wider range of accessories and electronics. Under the SOLIX series, we have renewable power solutions for the home and beyond. The C300 is the latest portable power station for off-grid recharging and more.

Modern-day adventurers rely on cutting-edge technology to enhance their experiences. Back in the day, camping was a means for people to enjoy the great outdoors with basic gear and survival know-how. Although some still enjoy the traditional way, others prefer access to a few creature comforts.

The aforementioned demographic is exactly the users Anker markets its new SKU to. The SOLIX C300 measures 6.5″ x 6.3″ x 9.5″ and tips the scales at 9.1 lbs. As you can see, the power station should be easy to carry around (via straps) and store until it’s needed. It touts a 288 Wh capacity with a maximum output of 300W.

With its InfiniPower technology, the LiFeP04 batteries will retain optimal capacity for up to 10 years. The manufacturer also rates it for up to 3,000 recharge/discharge cycles. For additional safety, every SOLIX C300 features smart temperature control and robust impact resistance.

There are 8 ports in total that we can use to simultaneously power our devices. One of these is a two-way 140W USB-C PD 3.1 for blazing-fast charging or discharging. An LCD status screen lets users monitor performance and the SOLIX C300’s status.

Anker’s SOLIX lineup encourages green practices via solar-charging compatibility. Hook this bad boy to a 100W solar panel to quickly top up from zero to 80% in about 2.5 hours. The SOLIX C300 can even function as a UPS with a 10 ms switchover

