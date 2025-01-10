The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show is about to end and there was no shortage of exciting announcements, concepts, and new products. Among these are large-format TVs for multimedia consumption at home. Huge displays can bring a cinema-like experience to any room. However, hardcore movie buffs will often choose projectors like the HORIZON S Max over a traditional flat-screen panel.

XGIMI is a Chinese brand founded in 2013 that has grown into a reputable brand for premium projectors. Sure enough, we have a flagship-tier model engineered for immersive entertainment. The product page points out its IMAX Enhance and Dolby Vision certifications, which practically guarantee superior visual fidelity.

There is no need to completely darken the room as the HORIZON S Max touts a brightness rating of 3100 ISO lumens. Even with ambient light, the images retain every detail. What makes this possible is the Dual Light 2.0 technology. The system likewise uses a hybrid configuration of triple lasers and LED light sources.

Moreover, with an estimated lamp life of 20,000 hours, owners will get their money’s worth. Capable of projecting picture sizes ranging from 40″ to 200″ at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, XGIMI takes the guesswork out of adjustments. The HORIZON S Max supports ISA 5.0 Uninterrupted Auto Keystone and ISA 5.0 Auto Focus features.

Audio, on the other hand, comes from two 12W speakers tuned by Harman/Kardon. Feel like you’re in the middle of the action courtesy of DTS-Virtual:X, DTS-HD, Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital (DD), and Dolby Digital Plus (DD+). The HORIZON S Max runs on Android TV 11 with Wi-Fi and several physical connectivity options.

Images courtesy of XGIMI