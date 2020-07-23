The Tekto Gear Takta Mask offers ultimate protection amid these scary times of COVID-19. This mask uses five layers of protection to ensure you stay safe and protected while out in public.

US-based Tekto Gear created this high-grade face mask with five-layer filter technology for the ultimate filter process to protect users from viruses, bacteria, and 95% of particles. It even filters particles that come at a minuscule size of 0.3 micros. The outermost layer consists of a durable wrap finish, the second has active carbon layer to filter gases and other odors.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth layers filter pollen and allergens, and dust and bacteria, respectively. The fifth layer has a smooth finish so as not to irritate the skin.

Outside of the layers, the Tekto Gear Takta Mask ensures breathability every time and anywhere no matter the setting and environment. Two exhalation valves that act as a ventilation system prevent exhaled air from getting warm and moist. The valves also prevent unfiltered air from sneaking in.

You don’t compromise on safety with this mask’s fit and design. It ensures minimal air leakage around the edges thanks to filters that each have an adjustable nose clip for a better fit no matter the face shape. It also comes with adjustable Velcro straps for a better fit around the head.

The Tekto Gear Takta Mask boasts a striking, street-ready design that is sure to be a head-turner. It comes in a one-size-fits-all design. This face mask offers supreme comfort and peace of mind that you are protected when out in the urban jungle.

Images courtesy of Tekto Gear