If you’re looking to add a vintage piece of utility tool to your kitchen drawer or garden shed, then get the Barebones Herb Harvest and Strip Tool. It’s handy when stripping leaves or clipping stems from small plants.

This is a versatile tool for harvesting and stripping. It effortlessly trims herbs with precision using sharp scissors and strips or clears a variety of greens through the holes on the handles. It works on a variety of greens, from rosemary to cilantro to kale.

The Barebones Herb Harvest and Strip Tool is made durable and safe to use in the kitchen or the garden. It’s crafted from 304 food-grade stainless steel, which is also resistant to corrosion and easy to clean.

Moreover, it has an ambidextrous thumb and finger rise with a serrated grip for exceptional control and secure hold. Its innovative metal spring facilitates repeat cuts for effortless use every time. When not in use, it has a safety latch to hold the handle and scissors closed. But while in use, the safety latch conveniently stays out of the way of your work via a clearance magnet.

The Barebones Herb Harvest and Strip Tool features a minimalist design enhanced with signature copper accents. It is durable, lightweight, and pocketable, making it a great gift for the gardener, herbalist, or cook. It only weighs 0.25 lbs and measures 6.25″ x 1.25″ x 0.25″. The blade clocks in at 1.25″ long. It is available in Tumbled Steel and Tumbled Black colorways. It’s handy for harvesting in the garden or prepping in the kitchen. It gives off a satisfying snipping sound that makes great ASMR moment.

Images courtesy of Barebones