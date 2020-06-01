Our love for LEGO will never die and to prove, we have another exciting entry from its Technic catalog. This particular lineup from the Danish toymaker has been a heavy favorite among gearheads for a while now. Thanks to the intricate mechanical designs and amazing details, this Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is a must-have for anyone. In fact, most of the ones you can find on our pages are equally awesome and should be worth checking out.

Nevertheless, let’s dive down into what makes this latest offering brings to the table. As the current health crisis forces us to stay home, a hobby can help in a lot of ways. When watching TV or playing video games is not enough, working on a LEGO set is a great alternative for beating boredom. Just like the real thing, this scale model of a Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is jaw-dropping.

The actual supercar that it represents is an exclusive production of only 63 examples. Equally notable is the 808-horsepower V12 engine which is actually a hybrid and can manage a 0-62 mph sprint in 2.8 seconds. LEGO ensures that this is properly embodied in its 1:8 scale model even up to the eight-speed sequential gearbox.

Other highlights you can find on this 3,696-piece set include a functional steering assembly, scissor doors, and more. LEGO shows us how well it can translate the actual Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 into another great Technic model. Upon completion, it stands 5 inches high, 23 inches long, and 9 inches wide. It even throws in a replica of the overnight bag that comes with the actual thing.

Images courtesy of LEGO