If you are an avid collector of luxury timepieces, proper storage is another aspect that needs to be accounted for. These expensive timekeeping instruments do not deserve to be thrown inside a drawer at the end of the day. As such, there are special cabinets and safes which also double as a showcase. Meanwhile, L’Epée 1839 presents the Mechanical Watch Box.

We don’t recommend this option if you plan to display several watches at the same time. As you can see, the Mechanical Watch Box can hold just one. In other words, this is the perfect choice when you want others to know which expensive investment is your favorite. At first glance, it looks too simple, but the engineering says otherwise.

Much like a sophisticated timepiece, the transparent acrylic glass enclosure houses mechanical components. L’Epée 1839 crafts a system that does not need manual winding to operate. Instead, its parts all interact to automatically open the lid to access the item inside and prime the spring upon closure.

Furthermore, the microfiber-wrapped stand also gently rises for easy access. The Mechanical Watch Box measures 215 00 x 150 mm x 140 mm and weighs 120 ounces. Its metal hardware flaunts satin, sand-blasted, and polished finishes for a dazzling touch of class. Place it on your desk, bedside table, or anywhere for others to see and appreciate.

The official product description calls the Mechanical Watch Box “a creation, celebrating the Manufacture’s unique savoir-faire and vast in-house craftsmanship. The manufacturer specializes in producing large, complex components that are notoriously difficult to hand-finish—a rare expertise L’Epée 1839 aims to develop and preserve.”

Images courtesy of L’Epée 1839