Time certainly flies by quickly as Numarine’s 20th-anniversary debut of the 30XP in 2022 already made huge progress. The shipyard officially welcomes the latest addition to its fleet as the 101-footer finally sets sail. Every inch of this sleek explorer was carefully curated by designer Can Yalman.

However, the Turkish group presents this new hull as something truly special. Before we get into that, the rest of its technical specifications list a 24.5-foot beam and a 5.90-foot draft. Instead of steel like the rest of the lineup, the 30XP boasts an FRP Composite hull and superstructure.

In its standard configuration Numarine outfits the vessel with two MAN 560 diesel engines. Should the pilot push it to the absolute limit, the maximum speed hovers around 13 knots. Meanwhile, the ideal cruising speed is about 10 knots, but eight knots offer the best fuel economy,

With a tank capacity of 19,000 liters, you can travel up to 3,500 nautical miles before it needs to refuel. Clients can also commission their 30XP with a diesel-electric propulsion system comprised of two electric engines with four 108 kW generators.

The default layout shows a covered flybridge with lounge seats, a dining table that can seat up to eight, and sunbeds in front of the helm. Glazing wraps the interior spaces of the main deck where you can find the saloon, galley, a day head, and forward master cabin.

Finally, we have the lower deck which holds two VIP cabins, two guest cabins, and the crew cabins as well. A large garage can store water toys or a tender depending on the client. Then there is the aft beach club with folding terraces and a swim platform. The 30XP is a versatile option if you want an eco-friendly leisure watercraft.

Images courtesy of Numarine