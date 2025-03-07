This week brings about a highly anticipated tournament. The fighting game community is collectively into the 2024 Capcom Cup 11, which is currently ongoing at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Attending the event are the world’s top Street Fighter 6 players all vying for a huge sum of money. Among the various merchandise booths at the venue, Suzuki surprised everyone with the GSX-8R Tuned by JURI.

Longtime fans of the fighting game series should be drooling right now. This sleek superbike is brimming with cool decorative elements based on the character. Han Juri made her debut in Super Street Fighter 4 and went on to become a mainstay in the franchise. Moreover, this collaboration between Capcom and Suzuki makes sense.

Apart from constantly butting heads with some of the protagonists in-game, she’s also constantly riding her bike. Hence, the GSX-8R Tuned by JURI is a creative reimagining of what her motorcycle might look like in real life. This high performance machine flaunts an exclusive aesthetic theme inspired by her default costume.

As such, this two-wheeler is decked out in shades of magenta, black, neon teal, pink, and silver. These colors are distributed across various components of the superbike such as the frame, fairings, tank, saddle, swingarm, handlebar ends, rims, brake calipers, and others. Even the windshield is in a shade of pink.

There is even a stylish Taijitu symbol reminiscent of the Feng Shui Engine with the Suzuki branding across it. Also, it’s safe to say the GSX-8R Tuned by JURI is a purely cosmetic tie-in with Capcom. As such, this limited-edition version still packs a 776 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, two-cylinder, DOHC engine. Weighing roughly 452 lbs, its total output is approximately 82 horsepower and 58 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Suzuki/Capcom