Austrian customization outfit VAGABUND Moto has always loved to work on machines by BMW Motorrad. Even though their projects also include cars, it’s the motorcycles that typically hog the spotlight. While their builds mostly deal with heritage models such as the R 12 nineT and R 18, these were by no means official collaborations. That all changes with this bespoke CE 02.

BMW is one of several European luxury marques actively promoting eco-friendly mobility. With multiple offerings already in the four-wheel segment, the development of all-electric two-wheel platforms also ramps up. However, it might be a while before the team delves into big bikes with green powertrains.

Dubbed the BMW CE 02 x VAGABUND, BMW describes it as a “stylish eParkourer.” ideal “for urban areas.” In its stock configuration, the scooter exudes a slightly futuristic aesthetic. It may not be as garish as the others, but it’s quirky enough to make onlookers curious.

Meanwhile, the outfit behind its design prefers to keep things understated with a slight retro twist. For example, a section of the body in white with perforations implies it’s for cooling. There’s also a matching component resembling an exhaust but is for storing an umbrella.

This CE 02 also comes with a Teenage Engineering OB-4 Magic Radio for entertainment. BMW also points out the skateboard grip tape applied to the running board as a distinct urban touch. Unfortunately, there are currently no hints of mass production in the cards for this special tie-in.

“We were immediately in love when we saw the CE 02 for the first time at the BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin. The overall design of the CE 02 was simply a “perfect match” for us, as we at VAGABUND are always trying to break new ground and reinterpret existing products in our own way,” notes VAGABUND Moto’s Paul Brauchart.

