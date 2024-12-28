Supercars or hypercars, for that matter, are incredibly exclusive machines. Most marques limit the number of examples produced, which encourages buyers to be the first in line. However, for a truly bespoke build, clients can always turn to first-party specialty coachbuilders. Meanwhile INEOS Automotive caters to overlanding buffs with Grenadier Kaiju Quartermaster.

One would think only a few aftermarket customization establishments service SUVs, pickup trucks, or off-roaders, in general. Nevertheless, we have a couple in mind. Yet, these shops are a bit picky as to what make and model they work with. As such, INEOS Automotive saves you the trouble as they handle everything in-house.

Apart from the blackout paint job, which is remarkably elegant — in our opinion — this tonal bad boy has plenty more up its sleeves. The project involves world-class third-party accessory suppliers such as REDARC, Norweld, Rhino-Rack, MAXTRAX, JMACX, Brown Davis, STEDI, GME, and BFGoodrich, to name a few.

So far, the only downside to the Grenadier Kaiju Quartermaster is the fact that it is a one-off. As deal-breaking as it sounds, interested clients can always fully personalize future units. As the name says, it is inspired by Japanese giant monsters and is based on the Quartermaster Cab Chassis.

In the official press release, the description says it “demonstrates the infinite customisation possibilities available with the INEOS Grenadier and Quartermaster.” Our friends from Down Under are in for a treat as the Kaiju Quartermaster will be on tour to promote all types of rugged shenanigans and recreation outdoor enthusiasts are likely to enjoy.

Images courtesy of INEOS Automotive