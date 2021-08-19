Quick and small fixes both indoors and outdoors are unpredictable. You never know when you’d need to whip out a screwdriver or a blade to loosen a screw or open a package. Needless to say, this is where multitools find their niche because they are ideal for emergency situations. And when you have the Leatherman Curl Multi-Tool, then you’re prepped for the challenge.

This everyday carry mimics the functionality of a pocket knife. Inspired by the trusted brand’s Wave Plus, it is minimal in size (4″ closed and 6.25″ opened), but maximum in quantity. It is lightweight at 7.5 ounces yet it packs 15 amazing tools that you can definitely work with on the go. It has hard-wire cutters and wire cutters, a wire stripper, and the ever-handy spring-action scissors.

Moreover, it has some of the brand’s iconic features including an ultra-sharp knife blade with a hardness scale of 420HC. The knife boasts great edge retention for multiple uses and is corrosion resistant. The Leatherman Curl Multi-Tool also has a needlenose and regular pliers, a large bit driver, and a diamond-coated file.

For the outdoor enthusiasts, the bottle and can opener help during cool-down sessions, while an awl with thread loop may come in handy for those working with leathercraft. There is also a medium screwdriver, wood/metal file, and an 8 inch/19 cm ruler.

The Leatherman Curl Multi-Tool is travel-friendly. You can stash it inside your bag or tool bag inside its provided nylon sheath. Or clip it to your belt or pocket via the removable pocket clip. This work gear is guaranteed durable and es even backed with 25 years warranty.

Images courtesy of Leatherman