Flashlight design nowadays has taken the artistic route, with some taking on unconventional forms instead of the usual circular shapes. It’s no longer just about function but also about discreet style. This is true for Texas-based manufacturer NEBO and its rectangular Slim Line flashlights.

These flashlights run on USB-rechargeable batteries, allowing them to power other small devices. On the illumination part, they feature perpendicular lenses instead of circular ones. This means you hold them differently than you would a circular flashlight.

NEBO’s Slim Line, as the name says, is sleek and slim, so they fit seamlessly in the pocket and don’t roll when set down. They have a magnetic base and a hanging hook for hands-free use and are built to handle both indoor and outdoor use. The flashlights in the series are resistant to dust and water and crafted for portability using lightweight aluminum.

The flashlights in the line differ in their light output, with the Slim+ able to put out 700 lumens of light. A slightly larger version, the Slim+1200 gives off a blinding 1200 lumens of brightness. There’s also the Slim version with 500 lumens. All three models also have laser pointers and double as power banks.

Meanwhile, NEBO’s Slim Mini gives out the lowest lumen at 250. The upside is it’s ultra-thin, thinner than a phone, and rechargeable. Then there’s the Slim Mini UV, which has 150 lumens and is ideal for inspections like finding hard-to-find auto leaks or authenticating strips and UV links in paper bills.

