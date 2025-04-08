The Halo Air Duster offers versatile functionality in its compact and modular design. It packs a powerful fan that can rival a handheld blower with a staggering output of 90,000 RPM. It also doubles as a 10,000mAh power bank and an air blower or duster.

This modular device comes with a series of modules: battery module, turbo fan, direct power module, and a nozzle module. The fan snaps on top of a robust aluminum alloy shell that houses the battery. The fan itself is machined out of the same material.

The Halo Air Duster uses a high-frequency brushless motor that operates quietly, below 55 decibels. This motor helps increase power conversion efficiency by 30% and increases the life span or durability of the device, resulting in operating efficiency and a comfortable user experience.

This fan provides five output options: using the nozzle module lets you direct the air into a concentrated stream so it functions as a dust blower or for inflating objects like swimming paraphernalia. The fan also works independently without the power bank by connecting it to the direct power module, then to a USB-C power source.

Then mount it to a tripod at the base and it transforms into a desktop fan. It has five speed settings and with a wind speed of 39m/s. Moreover, it has an LCD screen that shows charging and battery information and programmable ambient RGB side lights. The Halo Air Duster features a sleek silhouette and solid build. It’s the perfect tool for the EDC collector or outdoor enthusiast.

Images courtesy of Halo