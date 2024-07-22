Not everyone is productive when working at the desk. Sometimes the best work happens while in bed with the laptop open. Arlo Sky caters to this situation and more with the release of the Lap Desk 19″.

This handy product not only serves as a lap desk but also as a solid storage or breakfast tray. This way, you can work any place in the house from the kitchen counter or dining table to the couch, or in bed. Its spacious white oak melamine veneered surface lifts up to reveal a storage tray underneath that can hold a 14″ laptop, an iPad, glasses, cables, earbuds, snacks, notebook, and more.

The Arlo Sky Lap Desk even includes a cord management system for a mess-free storage of your cables. This is essentially a portable workstation with other beneficial features. This includes an integrated phone and tablet dock perfect for multitasking. You can attend a video call while typing notes on your laptop or watch videos on your iPad hands-free and at the right angle.

Moreover, it is elevated for ergonomic comfort as it prevents the laptop from overheating. It also offers an angled stand for hands-free reading or streaming. Meanwhile, a microbead cushion stays cool as it hugs your lap for comfort while you work.

Importantly, given its purpose the Arlo Sky Lap Desk is lightweight for easy transport. It weighs just 1.81 grams, has a handle for easy carry, and is small enough to pack inside a backpack or carry-on. It measures 19″ long, 13.5″ wide, and 3″ tall. This desk is CARB & TSCA Title VI Compliant.

Images courtesy of Arlo Sky