The Leatherman Charge + G10 is one compact gear that amazingly features 19 tools for your everyday fixes. It also has an ergonomic design and secure hold so comfort and security are never compromised.

The inclusion of the G10 high-pressure fiberglass laminate coated with epoxy resin makes this multi-tool lightweight and corrosion-resistant. It sits well in the hand and gives a good grip. The 2.9-inch knife blade is S30V stainless steel, which makes it rust-resistant and stays sharp longer. It also requires minimal maintenance.

Meanwhile, other features include needlenose pliers and regular pliers, both premium replaceable wire and hard-wire cutters, and an electrical crimper found in the jaw of the tool. It also has a wire stripper, a saw, spring-action scissors, corrosion-resistant 420HC serrated knife, and a cutting hook.

Moreover, the Leatherman Charge + G10 multi-tool has a can opener, ruler (8 inches), wood/metal file, diamond-coated file to sharpen hard steel blades, medium screwdriver, and both large and small bit drivers.

Similar to other Leatherman multi-tools, this gear also uses an all-locking feature for security and precision. The tools are also easily accessible from the outside and use one-handed operation.

Portability-wise, the Leatherman Charge + G10 multi-tool is only 8 ounces and measures 4 inches when close. It comes with a lanyard ring and replaceable pocket clip and quick-release lanyard ring for easy carry.

The Leatherman Charge + G10 comes in an attractive red or orange color and backed by a 25-year manufacturer’s warranty. This gear intends to stay with you forever no matter the adventure.

