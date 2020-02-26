The Gerber Armbar Cork is one compact utility designed as a folding knife but with the functions of a multi-tool. It boasts eight tools that seamlessly fold into its frame to form a slim package that neatly fits in your pocket.

This gear doubles as a powerhouse for those on-the-go and unexpected fixes. It has a 2 1/2″ plain edge stainless steel blade that deploys via a thumb hole and securely locks back into place after use with a liner lock. It also has a pry bar and a bottle opener for those days when you want a cold drink after a hard day’s work.

Moreover, it has a built-in striking surface/hammer, spring-loaded scissors, a corkscrew, a foil cutter, can opener, and a lever arm. The Gerber Armbar Cork prides itself with the ease that it lets you open a corkscrew bottle, thanks to the lever arm. This means fewer wine spills and more fun.

The tools in the Gerber Armbar Cork are of stainless steel construction thus it ensures durability while the handle from textured anodized aluminum for a secure grip. The blade on the pocket knife is of 420HC steel, which means it is easy to sharpen and requires minimal maintenance.

At just 3.6 inches long, this everyday tool feels burly in the hand but it is amazingly light enough at just 4.2 ounces (119 grams). It is everything you need for a picnic, an outdoor adventure, or simply add to your kitchen necessities. The Gerber Armbar Cork is one everyday carry that is not only functional but also ruggedly handsome.

Photos courtesy of Gerber