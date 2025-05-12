Add a pop of artistic flair to your everyday carry wallet with Paperwallet’s Arpodraw Micro Wallet. A collaboration with artist Arpodraw, this pocketable art features his signature collage art form as decoration throughout the wallet.

This is the brand’s slimmest and smallest design since its first product release in 2015. It’s merely 0.01″ (0.3mm) thicker than a standard credit card, yet it expands to meet your carrying needs. It has two easy-access card pockets, which can hold two cards each, and a cash pocket.

Despite it being ultra-thin when empty (it’s practically not there), the Arpodraw Micro Wallet can hold as many as eight cards and opens clam-style with a flick of the wrist for quick and easy access. Likewise, it retains its shape and resists wear and tear thanks to its strong construction.

It’s meticulously crafted from a single piece of Tyvek, a material known for its exceptional durability, making this wallet virtually unrippable. It is also water-resistant to keep your essentials dry under any conditions. It also comes with Paperwallet’s latest innovation, an advanced layer of coating that prevents Arpodraw’s artwork from fading and protects it from damage. The coating helps retain the wallet’s aesthetic integrity over time.

Moreover, Paperwallet integrated a 360-degree RFID protection into the Arpodraw Micro Wallet to protect your data from electronic theft. It’s done so seamlessly that it’s hardly noticeable. In this special limited-edition release, Arpodraw patiently crafted a unique design that reinterprets a one-dollar bill through his signature collage form.

Images courtesy of Paperwallet