Pill canisters have come a long way from their old school design featuring a translucent plastic material, flip lids, and printed with large day labels. Now, there are compact and sleek looking ones that you wouldn’t be embarrass about if you accidentally leave them somewhere behind, like in a restaurant. Take the Matador Waterproof Pill Canister, for instance, with its sleek metal design.

Matador wants you to trade your old plastic pill containers with this good-looking canister made from anodized aluminum. It’s an elegant metalcraft arriving in a two-piece design. It offers seven polypropylene partitions or compartments for each day of the week. But instead of large labels or letters you have white colored numbers on each compartment.

Likewise, the Matador Waterproof Pill Canister does away with the flip lids. Instead, like a matchbox, you have to slide the kit out to access the pills inside. This means it offers a one-way opening and always starts with first day compartment to the seventh. This way, you don’t get confuse which is which.

Best of all, this is an IPX4-rated kit designed to withstand the elements. It is waterproof, crushproof, and boasts an airtight silicone seal to ensure full protection of your medicine, vitamins, and supplements. The aluminum shell is dishwasher safe, BPA-Free, and PVC-Free so it offers a non- toxic, chemical-free safe storage for your medicine.

The Matador Waterproof Pill Canister makes the perfect travel accessory given its robust and weatherproof construction. It is also compact measuring just 7.6″ L x 1.4″ W x 0.95″ D, weighs just 90 g, and has a paracord hang loop for added portability.

Images courtesy of Matador