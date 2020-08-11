Most of you are still likely reeling from the debut and magnificence of the highly exclusive Lamborghini Sián Roadster. However much like what the Italian marque stands for, its speeds forward to deliver a combination knockout. This time, delivering the blow is the Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition. Much like the previous vehicle, it is a limited-edition release but this time only 10 examples will be available. What makes this unique is the client’s experience upon purchase.

The reality is that only a select few are fortunate enough to be able to afford Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition. Nevertheless, those who can get to have a virtual personalization session with a professional to guide them along the way. You see, the Ad Personam feature might be Lamborghini’s answer to social distancing in these challenging times.

While there’s nothing to stop you from visiting the nearest showroom, it does offer an alternative for folks who prefer to stay safely indoors. According to Lamborghini, the limited-edition design draws inspiration from the odd cloud patterns the are visible on planet Saturn.

These are particularly observable around the north pole, in the shape of hexagons. Studies have proven the shape’s outstanding stability and strength, which the supercar flaunts through the hexgonita outlines on its exterior. The process to achieve these elaborate visuals takes 120 hours and another 80 hours for the interior aesthetics.

Overall, we can probably consider each Aventador SVJ Roadster Xago Edition a bespoke automotive masterpiece. Aside from what you can see, the 6.5-liter V12 engine ensures that you feel every bit of the 759 horsepower it produces. As usual, Lamborghini never ceases to amaze and impress.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini