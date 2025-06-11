Casio has been killing it with its Samurai-inspired series of G-SHOCK watches. The collection now welcomes another warrior into the clan that highlights the theme “Kurogane-iro (Iron Color).” Just as the Japanese watchmaker hinted at earlier, the MRG-B2000BG-3AJR arrives in a dashing dark colorway with a modest contrast from other metallic tones.

So far, the only exception in the catalog is the MRG-B2000SG-1A, which ships with a textured white Dura Soft fluoro rubber strap. With the addition of red accents on the screws and flange it’s the flashiest in the group. As for the MRG-B2000BG-3AJR, it’s on the chunky side at 54.7 mm x 49.8 mm x 16.9 mm.

With a bezel and case made out of titanium, it manages to keep the weight down to a respectable 5.29 ounces. Deserving of its noble distinction as a G-SHOCK reference, the design, engineering, and assembly are as close to perfection. Therefore, this timekeeping instrument boasts exceptional resistance against impacts, moisture, and magnetism.

The metal undergoes deep hardening treatment as well as a DLC coating process in a shade of green. The intensity of the verdant hue is just enough to impart a dazzling gleam when the light hits the surfaces. Every MRG-B2000BG-3AJR is not completely tonal courtesy of the gold IP treatment. This appears on the knurled crown, pusher, screws, hands, and hour markers.

An up-close view of its dial unveils an intricate tortoiseshell pattern — ” a symbol of strength and good fortune, and is colored in a nearly blackish green.” A sapphire crystal completes the enclosure and provides superior clarity and durability. The MRG-B2000BG-3AJR includes a matching titanium bracelet.

Images courtesy of CASIO/G-SHOCK