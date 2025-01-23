Leave it to Richard Mille to craft some of the world’s most sophisticated watches. It’s one of the few brands out there that regularly pumps out contemporary models with avant-garde designs. As such, the arrival of the RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat delivers an aesthetic that will surprise longtime clients given the totally out-of-character aesthetics. Nevertheless, we mean it in a good way.

Along with URWERK, we like to keep a close watch on Richard Mille’s latest updates. Given the pace some watchmakers follow, it’s easy to miss out on fascinating announcements and releases. Hence, we’re now looking at what might be perhaps the company’s most minimalistic expression in contrast to the rest of its expansive catalog.

The RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat flaunts a rectangular three-part titanium case. Vertical brushed finishes are visible on the fixed bezel, case band, and case back. If you prefer a more exotic version, we recommend the Terracotta Quartz TPT variant for its captivating colorway. Furthermore, the latter flaunts textures that are exclusive to each example.

A sophisticated open-work dial with hour markers printed on a slim sapphire wafer captures your attention. Along with a wire decal which Richard Mille describes as “Ariadne’s thread” it creates a maze-like pattern. Furthermore, the exhibition window offers a glance at the Calibre CRMA9’s platinum rotor. It’s mounted on ceramic ball bearings and uses a OneWay winding system.

The execution of this blueprint is quite thoughtful as the edges feature subtle curvatures for superior ergonomics. Likewise, Richard Mille says the RM 16-02 Automatic Extraflat’s construction is robust enough to withstand submersion up to around 100 feet. Lastly, its impressive ingress protection is brought about by three Nitrile O-ring seals and chassis mounting rubbers.

