The Alexander Residence sits in the historic Vista Las Palmas neighborhood and was home to local developer Bob Alexander in the 1960s. Entrepreneur Nancy Cirillo purchased it in 2022 for roughly $5.7 million. Now it’s back in the market for a whopping $9.3 million.

Elvis Presley and his new wife Priscilla Beaulieu honeymooned in this Palm Springs hideaway after their 1967 Las Vegas wedding. It sits on a half-acre cul-de-sac parcel at the foothills of the San Jacinto Mountains. From the outside, it resembles a ’60s spaceship that evokes that era’s vision of the future. But Cirillo and her husband Cary Collins have since modernized the home with the help of designer Michelle Boudreau.

The Alexander Residence boasts nearly 4,700 sq.ft. of split-level living space featuring glass, stone, and butterfly-roof finishes. It comprises a series of four interconnected circular pods connected by terrazzo floors and exposed brick walls. It has a sunken living room with a fireplace and a built-in long sofa propped against brick walls.

Meanwhile, the elevated dining area connects to the kitchen boasting quartzite countertops, white oak cabinetry, and a round island with five stovetop burners. Then up the stairs are the private spaces (four bedrooms) with the spacious primary suite boasting a circular soaking tub and private balcony access.

Then adjacent to the dining room is a den perfect for outdoor gatherings with a fireplace and a TV. There’s also a hedge-lined backyard pool and spa overlooking stunning mountain views. According to The Wall Street Journal, Cirillo is selling the Alexander Residence because they are relocating to Coachella Valley to be closer to family and work. Marc Sanders of Compass holds the listing.

