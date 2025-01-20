When the ridiculously rich want to flex, expect them to purchase luxury homes, commission superyachts, or splurge on exotic supercars. However, one of the extremely opulent ways to show off your wealth is to own an aircraft for personal use. Helicopters are great given their versatility, but a business jet like the Falcon 10X allows you to travel in style.

Arrivals by chopper certainly have an impact, but Dassault Aviation begs to differ. The company’s latest addition to its fleet is billed as “the biggest and most comfortable cabin on the market and offer greater modularity than any other aircraft in its class, with a selection of multiple interior configurations.”

Capable of cruising at speeds of Mach 0.925, it’s as close as you can get to supersonic air travel. With a range of approximately, 7,500 nautical miles, the Falcon 10X can fly from New York to Shanghai or Hong Kong to New York nonstop. In addition to its flight capabilities, the company also draws our attention to the fuselage.

Comparing it with competing models in the same category, you have a remarkably larger cabin. With a 6′ 8″ height and 9′ 1″ width, the fuselage features 38 large windows. These combine to make it feel more spacious. The total cabin volume is at 2,780 cubic feet, with 198 cubic feet allocated for baggage and cargo.

Generating more than 18,000 lb. of SL-ISA thrust are two Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engines. Elsewhere, pilots interact with a next-generation NeXus flight deck with a Honeywell Primus Epic system. The Falcon 10X can climb all the way up to 15,000 feet. Lastly, it requires a takeoff distance of less than 6,000 feet and a landing distance of lower than 2,500 feet.

Images courtesy of Dassault Aviation