Koenigsegg is a carmaker that you don’t often see or hear about making the headlines in the automotive scene. However, when it does, there’s no holding back as whatever is on show will make your jaws drop. This time, what they have here is the Gemera, which the company describes as a Mega-GT. While most supercars and hypercars have limitations when it comes to seats, this one does not.

It might sound unbelievable, but Koenigsegg manages to make what many might consider a pipe dream. As a vehicle carries more passengers, performance and handling will likely take a hit due to the additional weight. Hence, the engineers present a solution that many high-end rides use on a regular basis. That’s right, generous amounts of carbon fiber should be enough to offset everyone inside the roomier cabin.

Another remarkable talking point about the Gemera is the mid-engine configuration. It takes an impressive amount of skill design and fit all the essential components without compromising the original seating capacity. Koenigsegg pairs its Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG) three-cylinder combustion engine with an electric powertrain.

You’re hearing that correctly because the Gemera is flaunting a hybrid setup. The tradition power plant works in tandem with three electric motors – one in the front and two at the back – to blow your mind. The Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) system course 1,677 horsepower and 2,580 lb-ft of torque through a single-gear transmission.

This translates to a 0-60 mph run in less than two seconds. The battery capacity is an 800V 15 kWh unit that combines with a full tank gas to deliver a range of 600 miles. The Koenigsegg Gemera is definitely not a slouch in speed as it clocks in at 249 mph.

Images courtesy of Koenigsegg