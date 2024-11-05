As we observe the effects of climate change across the globe, the call for immediate action is as urgent as ever. Automotive companies are already collectively shifting from fossil fuels to emission-free systems, but those in the aviation and maritime business are still playing catch-up. Thankfully, prominent names in the yachting industry like Baglietto are now incorporating hybrid systems into models like the DOM 133.

Given the staggering difference in size and power consumption in contrast to land-based vehicles, full electrification is not as straightforward as it seems. Instead, some of the possible alternatives currently in the early stages of development are hydrogen-electric and biofuels. Sadly the current efficiency of these renewable sources of energy is still below the ideal targets.

The La Spezia, Italy-based group presents a 133-foot-long monohull with a 28.5-foot-wide beam. Its construction features aluminum for both the hull and superstructure. The DOM 133 not only looks sleek and sporty. The aerodynamic/hydrodynamic silhouette also enhances its performance and range by reducing drag.

This ship serves as a luxurious platform for recreation and entertainment that can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests. With a crew of eight, owners can navigate the seas up to 3,500 nautical miles at a speed of 15 knots. Handling its primary propulsion system are two CAT C32 engines, while a battery bank and two diesel-electric generators complete the hybrid setup.

Baglietto notes that the DOM 133 can run its hotel load for up to 10 hours exclusively on batteries. Furthermore, in full-electric propulsion mode, the yacht can hit 6.5 knots. It’s also possible to engage multiple power sources at the same time with varying results. As usual, clients can fully customize their vessels accordingly.

Images courtesy of Baglietto