When Tesla first unveiled the Cybertruck near the tail end of 2019, its unique profile generated a lot of hype. Sadly, production delays and reliability issues plaguing production units are not exactly helping with sales. Nevertheless, third-party customizations could potentially rekindle interest in the EV. One such venture — the STING — comes from Archimedes Defense.

Even in its standard configuration, the donor all-electric pickup truck looks like something that belongs on the battlefield. Perhaps it’s the intimidating vibe that comes from the geometric body and its wide stance. All it needs is a heavy machine gun mounted on the bed and this bad boy is ready for combat.

As for the STING, the American firm takes its extensive know-how with high-power systems and more to engineer a tactical beast. They’re not alone in this endeavor as Unplugged Performance also lends its expertise to turn this project into reality. Firstly, the Cybertruck receives heavy armor plating to withstand a variety of attacks.

According to Archimedes Defense, clients can choose from three trim packages: Baja, Protector, and APC. Details are still under wraps, but we expect varying options for each model. Nevertheless, all builds start with a stock Cybertruck before modifications and upgrades.

The defining feature is the aerospace-grade genset — an 800V AMP Drive G125 in the trunk. Sources claim the unit is compatible with biodiesel, diesel, JP-8, and Jet A fuels to boost range and off-grid survivability. The STING sports steel bumpers, a lift kit, skid plates, MOLLE panels, and Starlink internet access.

