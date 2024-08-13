Bicycles have been around for a long time and little has changed in their design. Nevertheless, the modern cyclist has more options to choose from based on what they need. Plenty of brands offer a wide range of models for sports, recreation, commuting, and utility. The Mini-Max V3 fits the latter category as it can haul larger items than the typical two-wheeler.

Actually, with the right add-ons, most bicycles can be configured to carry stuff they normally can’t. Take your pick from cargo racks, panniers, and even baskets. The Mini-Max V3, on the other hand, is designed from the ground up to transport both cyclists and whatever they need to move from one point to the other.

Norse Projects and OMNIUM are the Danish companies behind this collaboration. It may seem odd that a clothing group partnered with a bicycle manufacturer, but it’s a minor detail. What matters is the quality and performance of this mobility platform exceed expectations.

Available in small or medium sizes, the Mini-Max V3 starts with a double-butted chromoly steel frame. Keep in mind this is not an electric bike, so it’s pedal power all the way. Instead of carrier racks on both ends, this cargo bike features a forward-load setup.

Omnium ensures it retains a tighter turn radius and superior handling, the front wheel sits just below the cargo rack. Other notable components include SRAM Level TI brakes, Shimano Alfine 8 gears, Gates Carbon Drive belt chain, Brooks Cambium Lock-on grips, Brooks Cambium C17 saddle, and more.

Norse Projects co-branding is minimal and the Mini-Max V3 sports an exclusive matte Norse Grey paint job. There is no word if this will make it out of Europe, but interested buyers can always import one.

Images courtesy of Norse Projects/OMNIUM