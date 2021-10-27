Ever since Ford made the announcement, overlanding enthusiasts and fans of the new Bronco were eager to get their hands on it. The Blue Oval has been delivering the machines since a few months ago, but manufacturing delays are just making the wait unbearable for many. If your little ones are just as stoked for the SUV, let Kid Trax take care of it.

You might want to grab one now before the holiday shopping rush whittles down inventory to zero. Surprisingly, Kid Trax tell us the Ford Bronco ride-on replica is exclusive to Target only. Better check out Google Maps for the nearest one to you.

Better yet, hit up the retailer online and make sure to choose “Same Day Delivery” before you check out. Never mind the size and material, the manufacturer did a bang-up job to make it look exactly like the new Ford Bronco. This toy measures 27.51” x 31.83” x 54.63” (H x W x D) and tips the scales at 61.2 lbs.

Kid Trax says it should big enough for children around 3-7 years of age. As long as both passenger and driver do not exceed 130 pounds, the ride-on should perform as advertised. All four wheels have Power Trax rubber traction strips, while a working suspension delivers a pleasant driving experience.

Although it won’t barrel through rough terrain like the real thing, this Ford Bronco should be good for some outdoor fun under the sun. Forward speed ranges from 2.5 mph to 5 mph, while reverse caps at 2.5 mph. Moreover, the ride-on sports working running lights, removable doors, and a detachable bed cover.

Images courtesy of Kid Trax