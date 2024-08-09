By regularly covering what’s new in the boating industry, we’re always eagerly looking for unique builds. With a growing demand for eco-friendly vessels and exciting experiences, commercially available options are unfortunately limited. Nonetheless, there are plenty of awesome platforms like the Platypus Craft to be on the lookout for.

Despite the controversial incident involving the Titan submersible in 2023, underwater exploration is still in demand. In truth, there are several companies with a solid track record when it comes to overall safety. On the other hand, not all individuals desire to dive deep, which is why François-Alexandre Bertrand’s firm presents this prototype.

The Platypus Craft incorporates the capabilities of the odd creature behind its name. However, instead of completely submerging, it features a motorized passenger pod that drops below the hull. Additionally, the module is completely open.

At first, this idea seems nefarious like something a villain would cook up, but there’s more to it. As the press materials point out, everybody on board this fancy catamaran has access to a special tank-free breathing system.

This means diving certifications are not necessary, which makes it ideal for resorts and other tourism outfits. Meanwhile, the twin-hull configuration ensures stability in either mode. There are three trim packages to suit the needs of the client: SANCTUARY, TOURER, and YACHT EDITION.

Each touts different seating arrangements, finishes, and equipment, but all pack an all-electric propulsion system from Evoy. Powered by a 24V 400 Ah battery system the Platypus Craft boasts an estimated range of 20 to 80 miles.

The emission-free semi-submersible can cruise between 12-30 knots on the surface and 4-8 knots underwater. Should the buyer request it, the Platypus Craft is also compatible with traditional outboard propulsion systems.

Images courtesy of Platypus Craft/Evoy