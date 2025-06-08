There has been a lot of drama related to the commercial aviation industry lately. From the ongoing issues with Boeing, to the stricter regulations regarding power banks and their usage during flights. Despite the controversies, it’s not all doom and gloom as eVTOLs like the Midnight seem even more promising than ever. The latest development can change how folks travel by air for the better.

This air taxi is the flagship model by Archer Aviation that can accommodate up to five people — pilot included. For years, the biggest names in the business as well as startups were all working on greener alternatives to conventional light aircraft. For the longest time, the only options for those with the means to were the services of private jets and choppers.

After over 400 successful test flights last year, the company confirms the all-electrtic vertical take-off and landing platform safely completed another with one soul on board. Behind the controls was test pilot Jeff Greenwood who expertly flew the Midnight up to a height of 1,500 feet and at a cruising speed of 125 mph or roughly 109 knots.

The unique selling point of eVTOLs is their versatility even without a traditional landing strip. Just like a helicopter, future air taxis can ply urban routes and more — all without harmful emissions. According to reports, the Midnight also performed a conventional take-off and landing, probably to highlight its diverse capabilities.

It features 12 rotors in total — six on each wing — mounted above an aerodynamic fuselage. Packing six 800V lithium-ion batteries at 142 kWh each, we’re looking at 852 kWh in total with fast-charging support. The Midnight can handle a total payload of 1,000 lbs., and fly up to 100 miles in between charges.

Images courtesy of Archer Aviation