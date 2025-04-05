When Harley-Davidson teased its foray into green mobility in 2014, the reception was somewhat mixed. In the years leading up to the launch of ONE, the company decided to turn LiveWire into a standalone marque. This was likely a strategic move so as not to confuse buyers, and it seems to be a good one. The latest model to drop is the S2 Alpanista.

Not all motorists are fond of four-wheeled, eco-friendly mobility, which positions electric motorcycles as a more exhilarating alternative. LiveWire is marketing its new machine as a “sports standard” ride. Thus, it positions the S2 Alpanista as an ideal daily driver for urban traversal that’s also a beast on the tracks, should you need it to be.

Available in Glacier Silver or Asphalt Black, the overall form factor is as sleek as it comes. This e-bike touts a robust yet lightweight cast aluminum chassis, which also leverages the powertrain for structural rigidity. Speaking of which, a high-voltage 10.5 kWh battery supplies enough juice for up to 120 miles on a single charge (city driving).

Expect a mileage anywhere between 71 to 89 miles on the highway. Meanwhile, the electric drive unit generates around 63 kW (84 horsepower) and 194 lb-ft of torque. The S2 Alpanista can zip from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds and hit a top speed of 99 mph.

LiveWire then outfits the front with Showa USD fully adjustable 43 mm cartridge forks and an adjustable Showa free piston monoshock for the suspension system. Cast aluminum black rims shod in Dunlop RSIV tires are also equipped with Brembo brakes. Lastly, a 4″ round color TFT display doubles as the S2 Alpanista’s instrument cluster and infortainment unit.

Images courtesy of LiveWire