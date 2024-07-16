For first-time owners of RVs or adventure trailers, it may seem like there are no downsides in the first few months. However, after the honeymoon phase is over, that’s when they begin to notice some caveats. Perhaps what many fail to account for is the space it takes up on your driveway. Thankfully, there are exceptions like the CAPAX by Exodus Rigs.

If you’ve seen what the market has to offer, most of the compact options typically ditch a few amenities to achieve their advertised form factor. We believe there are buyers who won’t mind as long as it equates to a smaller physical footprint. Meanwhile, the rest might consider the missing creature comforts a major dealbreaker.

The California-based establishment, on the other hand, views things from a different perspective. Instead of a fixed roof configuration, they went with a collapsible system, which allows the CAPAX to fit in standard garages. General specifications list the height when in camping mode at 112 inches, while garage mode lowers it to 72 inches.

Other details shared by Exodus Rigs include a 19.5-inch ground clearance, a 70-gallon freshwater tank, two 46-gallon gray water tanks, and a five-person sleeping capacity. For its electrical setup, the CAPAX features four roof-mounted solar panels, a solar charger, a 30A Shore Power system, and a 3,000W inverter among others.

Food preparation inside the RV is convenient courtesy of the sink/stove combo, microwave, double drawer refrigerator/freezer, and kitchen storage. Should you choose to take things outside, the CAPAX is equipped with a comprehensive outdoor base camp kitchen. Owners have access to a three-burner stove, kitchen sink, folding countertop, and more.

For all-season performance, the camper’s shell is built out of TransCore panels with dual-pane windows and smart locks for every portal. “Immerse yourself in the art of travel with CAPAX exquisite collection, where luxury and adventure converge to create unparalleled experiences on the road,” writes Exodus Rigs.

Images courtesy of Exodus Rigs