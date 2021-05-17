Camping in the open underneath a sky full of stars is one of the most exciting things you can do in the modern world. Leaving the city for a nature-filled hike in Yosemite National Park or a fishing adventure on some secluded lake is sure to reinvigorate your sense of wonder, bringing you back to nomadic times when things were a lot simpler.

However, due to the comforts and luxuries of modern life, camping in nature can too often be seen as a step back in time without electricity, social media and home comforts. Whilst we can do without a dishwasher and television when camping outdoors, there are a few things that make the experience all the more pleasurable. In addition to portable showers and wearable sleeping bags, the one thing that can make or break your camping trip is a good night’s sleep, and that’s where a camping mattress comes into play.

No matter where you pitch up, whether on rocky ground or on soft grass, if you’re used to sleeping in a wonderfully sprung bed with pillows and a duvet to keep you warm, you’re really going to notice the difference when it comes to a camping trip – especially as the sun goes down. If you’ve been walking all day on a hike, or some other arduous expedition, then the last thing you need is an uncomfortable night’s sleep to top it all off. We’ve even covered tent heaters and camping pillows in previous buying guides, should you wish to give your camping trip an added boost of luxury.

Check out this guide to the best camping mattresses available in 2019, we have lots of options for budget and comfort, and many are available in a double size so that you and your partner can both enjoy a sound night’s sleep wherever you find yourself in the great outdoors.

Top Picks

BEST CAMPING MATTRESS

1 Exped MegaMat Duo 10 Editors Rating star

star When you want a camping mattress that can serve a Jack of all Trades, this inflatable camping mattress from Exped might be one of your best options. After all, it is number one on our list for a reason. The insulated foam is rated to keep you warm even on the coldest nights. The air-core-channeled foam helps maintain even temps while you rest while providing ample support at the same time. Inflating this mattress is also a reason to enjoy this product. The entire mattress fills up in just a few minutes while the included pump makes for simple adjustments to the amount of firmness that you want. Of course, the fact that the mattress packs up into a tight package and is incredibly lightweight also helps. As you can see, the Exped MegaMat Duo 10 ticks just about every box. It rolls up into a compact carry bag, fills up by itself, is very well insulated, and provides all the comfort that a top-tier air mattress should. Pros check Convenient filling mechanism

Convenient filling mechanism check Repair kit included

Repair kit included check Mini pump included for faster filling

Mini pump included for faster filling check Packsack included Cons cross-alt May be too heavy for backcountry trips Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 77.5 x 52 x 4 in.

Weight 91.9 oz.

Material 50 D Polyester and TPU Polyether film laminate

Sleeps Double

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 2 Alps Mountaineering Outback Air Mat Editors Rating star

star Another fantastic self-inflating air mattress for our list is the Alps Mountaineering Outback Air Mat. In fact, this product is considered to be the best camping mattress around for many a camper. We’re not talking about your average, run-of-the-mill campers, either. This air mattress can do as well up in the Alps as it can just about under any other conditions. One of the standout features of this air mattress is the vertical core foam design. Easy deflation and roll-up are just a part of the benefits that come from the design. It also makes for better airflow and a lighter weight. Speaking of airflow, the patented Quickflate Flat Valve is one of the simplest solutions we have found. Also convenient is that it comes with a carrying case and has an included repair kit to ensure that you are never stuck without optimal comfort levels while getting the rest you need after a long day on the trail. Pros check Self-filling is fast and easy

Self-filling is fast and easy check Materials make for convenient cleaning

Materials make for convenient cleaning check Packs small

Packs small check Deflates with ease

Deflates with ease check Extremely comfortable Cons cross-alt No included pump may turn some away Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 32 x 80 x 4 in.

Weight 7.4 lbs.

Material 30 D Elastic (top), 150 D Cloth (bottom)

Sleeps Double

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 3 Intex Inflatable Camping Matress Editors Rating star

star If you are looking for what might be the best camping air mattress for campers on a budget, number three on our list could be a good option for you. This inflatable camping mattress from Intex might be inexpensive, but it is very comfortable. The wave beam construction makes for an excellent support system allowing people of all weight classes and the built-in pillow section aids in the comfort provided as well. Another thing that makes this mattress a good option is the durable materials that are used. The 2-ply lamination on the bottom side means small rocks and sticks will not puncture the mattress while in use. The durability doesn’t take away from the comfort, however. The soft material on top offers a surprisingly home-like feel that is always welcome while roughing it in a tent. Pros check Cost effective and durable

Cost effective and durable check Lightweight and compact

Lightweight and compact check Supportive design makes for comfortable nights

Supportive design makes for comfortable nights check Fits standard pumps Cons cross-alt No pump included Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 26.5 x 72.5 x 6.75 in.

Weight 3.84 lbs.

Material 2-ply laminate (bottom), velvety top

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 4 LaidBackPad Memory Foam Camping Matress Editors Rating star

star If you are under 200 pounds and need a camping bed that offers supreme comfort, consider the memory foam camping mattress from LaidBackPad. Specially designed to conform to a wide range of uses, this sleeping pad can be connected with others to create multiple sizes and shapes. Whether you are trying to create an ultra-comfortable sleeping area for a single person tent or a much larger family-sized one, this product has you covered. The benefits that come with a memory foam mattress are that there is no need to fill it up or deflate it. Nor is there any worry that a puncture will ruin a good night’s sleep. That said, memory foam is usually a bit heavier than inflatable options as well as being harder to transport. The LaidBackPad has cleverly avoided those fallbacks, however, and has created a product that is both portable and surprisingly light for what it offers. This might not be the best backpacker’s mattress on the list, but for car camping it is certainly one to consider. Pros check Contours to your body perfectly

Contours to your body perfectly check Built-in straps connect multiple mattresses together

Built-in straps connect multiple mattresses together check Rolls up neatly for easy transport Cons cross-alt A bit bulky for backpacking Specs Type Roll Out

Dimensions 24 x 72 x 2.37 in.

Weight 8.5 lbs.

Material Soft Polar Fleece, Polyester

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam Yes CHECK PRICE 5 Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D Editors Rating star

star In the world of camping mattresses, there is one company that needs no introduction. Therm-a-Rest has been a part of the camping and adventurist world since the early ‘70s. Since then, the company’s name has been synonymous with self-inflating mattresses that offer peak comfort at some of the lightest weights possible. The Therm-a-Rest Mondoking 3D is a perfect example of all that the company is known for, and might just be the best camping bed available for the price. Not only does the mattress have an insulation rating (R-Value) of 11.4 which is high enough to shield you from extreme cold, but it also inflates by itself in under a couple of minutes and there is no pump needed, ever. As an added bonus, Therm-a-Rest has also included an oversized model that is suitable for larger spaces and sleepers. Of course, the straight walls can also fit perfectly together with additional MondoKings to create an even larger sleeping space. Pros check Large enough for even the largest campers

Large enough for even the largest campers check Great insulation

Great insulation check Rolls up easily

Rolls up easily check Comes with convenient carry handle Cons cross-alt Very large, best for car camping

Very large, best for car camping cross-alt May insulate too well Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 77 x 25 x 4 in.

Weight 5.5 lbs

Material Polyester

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 6 Coleman Air Mattress – Double High Editors Rating star

star If you are looking for a camp mattress that will help you create a home away from home, this Coleman air mattress knows few real competitors. Coleman decided to go all out when they put this product together and created an air mattress that is 18 inches thick and as comfortable as what you likely already have in your own home. The materials used in this bed’s construction are top-notch and can easily support up to 600 lbs. Not only that, the valve systems are built to never leak. There is a double-lock valve system that prevents air from getting in or out, unless it is purposeful. An added benefit is that the valves used for this mattress are standard and most commercial air pumps will work like a dream. Pros check Built-in pump inflates mattress in under three minutes

Built-in pump inflates mattress in under three minutes check Soft top is removable for easy maintenance

Soft top is removable for easy maintenance check Extra thick profile feels more like a bed than a camping mattress Cons cross-alt Large size may be too much for some

Large size may be too much for some cross-alt Requires power supply to inflate Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 78 x 60 x 18 in

Weight 14.74 lbs.

Material Cotton Jersey (top), Polyester (sides and bottom)

Sleeps Double

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 7 Outdoorsman Lab Sleeping Pad Editors Rating star

star The Outdoorsman Lab camping mat is another inflatable sleeping pad that has a lot going for it. One of the best things is how easy it is to take this camping mat with you, where your adventures take you. The company responsible for the Outdoorsman Lab sleeping mat is based near some of the most revered mountains in the world: the Rockies. The design team are hikers and campers themselves, and they know what’s really important when it comes to summiting a 14’er. High quality materials, solid functionality, and portability are paramount. This mat can fold up small enough to fit into your pack with ease, it has an R-value of 2.2, and the clever design makes inflation and deflation easier than almost everything else we’ve seen in this space. When you want a good camping sleeping pad that only weighs 16 oz but will save your back on your next climb, this would be a solid choice. Pros check Inflates in under 15 breathes

Inflates in under 15 breathes check Very lightweight

Very lightweight check Durable design is great for camping

Durable design is great for camping check Comes with convenient repair kit and carry bag Cons cross-alt Minimalistic design may not provide enough support for some Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 73 x 21.6 x 2.2 in.

Weight 16 oz.

Material 200 ripstop nylon, laminated TPU

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 8 Etekcity Inflatable Mattress Editors Rating star

star Coming in at number eight, we have the Etekcity inflatable mattress. When you are looking for a camping bed for two that goes beyond what traditional camping mats can provide, this option from Etekcity would certainly be a good choice. Not only are all the materials used in the making of this air mattress certified non-toxic, but the PVC used for the sides and back are much thicker than previous iterations of this product, making for a truly durable air mattress that you can count on, no matter where you might be snoozing. As is true for all air mattresses, the valve system is very important. Etekcity uses a clever multi-use valve that allows for very precise adjustments to the firmness of the bed once it is inflated. The included rechargeable pump makes getting the bulk of the air into the mattress a very easy task, and then it’s only a matter of adding a couple of extra breathes. Pros check Comes with rechargeable pump

Comes with rechargeable pump check Large size easily accommodates two

Large size easily accommodates two check Extra thick profile is perfect for optimal comfort

Extra thick profile is perfect for optimal comfort check Thick PVC material is durable Cons cross-alt Best for car camping due to size and weight Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 75 x 39 x 9 in.

Weight 14.5 lbs.

Material PVC, multi-layered flock top

Sleeps Double

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 9 Sable Inflatable Air Mattress Editors Rating star

star If you need an air mattress that will serve you well, no matter where you intend to use it, the Sable inflatable air mattress might be a good fit for you (pun intended). It does just as well atop the world’s highest mountains as it does in your den. This inflatable bed is also designed to create a built-in pillow when inflated so you will have one less thing to pack. If you take this camping pad to the hills, you won’t have to worry about the cold as Sable made sure this product is rated for temperatures as low as -22 °F. The storage bag and built-in rechargeable pump also adds to the ease of use that this air mattress is known for. If it’s an extra bed for visitors that you are after, you’ll be happy to know that space is never an issue with this air mattress. The entire bed compacts to a very neat little package that you can store almost anywhere, be it under that sofa or in a closet. Pros check Comes with built-in air pump

Comes with built-in air pump check Large and Comfortable

Large and Comfortable check Unique design adds to the stability of the product

Unique design adds to the stability of the product check Durable materials are well insulated and waterproof Cons cross-alt Size and weight limit usage possibilities

Size and weight limit usage possibilities cross-alt Requires power source Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 90 x 60 x 17 in.

Weight 24 lbs.

Material PVC, flock top

Sleeps Double

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 10 Milliard Tri-folding Memory Foam Mattress Editors Rating star

star Not everyone thinks of memory foam when considering their next sleeping pad for camping. There are a select few, however, who know that a memory foam camping mattress can make a world of difference in both comfort and health. The one caveat that memory foam comes with when it comes to camping is that it just doesn’t fold up as small as inflatable mattresses. With that in mind, you’d need to think about what kind of camper you are. If a bed and mattress inside a vehicle or a campsite with your car within shouting distance is your speed, you’ll be able to pull off a mattress like this one here from Milliard. This tri-fold mattress folds up to create a fairly mobile-friendly package. At just 4 and a half inches thick, this mattress is quite manageable, even when folded up. One thing to be sure about is the fact that the comfort that you will experience sleeping on the luxurious 3lbs. will be unmatched, Pros check Memory foam supports very well

Memory foam supports very well check Folding design makes for easy pack-up

Folding design makes for easy pack-up check Optimal air flow to aid in temperature control Cons cross-alt Does not pack away in a lightweight compact fashion Specs Type Folding

Dimensions 75 x 31 x 6 in.

Weight 18 lbs.

Material Bamboo Cover

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam Yes CHECK PRICE 11 American Furniture Alliance Tri-fold Mattress Editors Rating star

star Coming in at number 11, we have another tri-fold mattress for you to consider. This one does not have memory foam but the padding is very comfortable, nonetheless. The benefits of American Furniture Alliance’s are many but here are some of our favorites. The soft filling is neither too thin or too thick. When unfolded, the bed is 3.5 inches and offers enough support for an assortment of activities. Whether you would like to use this mattress for yoga, guests, or camping, breathable materials that make up this attractive product always ensure that you can find optimal comfort. The convenient carrying handle is also a nice touch as it means you can easily move it into, and out of, storage whenever the need arises. Comfort and portability aside, safety is yet another reason to consider this product. All the materials used in the making of this mattress have cleared safety regulations and contain no harmful chemicals. California, for example, which is a state with very stringent laws regarding negative effects of the products that are sold within the state has cleared this sleeping pad to be sold with any need for warnings. Pros check Carry strap included

Carry strap included check Breathable sides and bottom provide even temperature

Breathable sides and bottom provide even temperature check Very comfortable Cons cross-alt Not ideal for camping

Not ideal for camping cross-alt Can sag after extended use Specs Type Foldable

Dimensions 74 x 30 x 3.5 in

Weight 7.8 lbs

Material Polyester, Pro Fiber

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 12 OlarHike Air Mattress Editors Rating star

star If you are looking for the best camping mattress for couples, your choices are slimmer than you might think. There are several that say they’re the best but only a few pass the Men’s Gear gauntlett to gain a place at the top, and most are from names that you have already heard of. The 18-inch, Queen-sized inflatable bed sitting at the number 12 slot on our list is from a company that you might not have heard of. However, OlarHike is quickly becoming a household name thanks to all the ingenious products that they have put out. The OlarHike air mattress fills up in just a few minutes and it stays filled up for days. MAny air mattresses will slowly deflate over time but reinforced seams and stitching help create an airtight seal that is second to none. All that is required is to plug the mattress in and the provided internal pump handles all the heavy work. What many people enjoy about this air bed is how comfortable it is. Ease of use and durability are fine but if the bed isn’t comfortable, no one is going to want to sleep on it. Thankfully, that won’t be a worry with this bed. The flocking on top is velvety smooth and the coils inside are well-suited to support every part of your body while you rest. Pros check Built in air pump is easy to operate

Built in air pump is easy to operate check Convenient power cord storage

Convenient power cord storage check Manual valve included for added control.

Manual valve included for added control. check Very comfortable Cons cross-alt Plastic sides and bottom take some breaking in Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 80 x 60 x 18 in.

Weight 18 lbs.

Material PVC, Soft Flocking

Sleeps Double

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 13 Lightspeed Outdoors Flexform Matress Editors Rating star

star The outdoor mattress from Lightspeed Outdoors is an impressive self inflating air mattress. It’s one of our favorites, in fact. A foam mattress for camping certainly has its benefits, comfort wise, but the portability and weight of a self inflating air mattress makes them ideal for the outdoors. For those looking for a high-quality sleeping pad that will help them get the most out of their sleeping bag, this is one of the best options available. With an R-Value of 9.66, this pad will shield you from even the coldest surfaces, even if they are frozen solid. The surface fabric is non-PVC which has many benefits. It provides enough friction to keep sleeping bags from slipping which is helpful for times when you are camped on a slope. The material is also durable, soft to the touch, and doesn’t make noises that could potentially otherwise disturb a tired slumberer. Pros check Thickness provides plenty of support

Thickness provides plenty of support check Velcro straps attached

Velcro straps attached check R-value is 9.66 Cons cross-alt Some quality control issues have been reported Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 77 x 30 x 3 in.

Weight 6 lbs.

Material Flexform Polyester with TPU

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 14 Ryno Tuff Self Inflating Mattress Editors Rating star

star Another inflatable camping mattress that we think you’ll like is Ryno Tuff’s addition to the list. This tent mattress is one of the more comfortable thin mattresses that you can find. At a mere two inches thick, you’d think this mattress wouldn’t hold up to the rigors of serious use, but it is able to support sleepers with flying colors. Beyond support, the Ryno Tuff self-inflating mattress also provides insulation rated at an R-Value of more than 4. If you are prone to camping in cold environments, it’s a good idea to get a good sleeping pad that will help you keep warm. One of our favorite things about this product is the versatility that it offers. The snapping system that is built in makes it easy to either double up on thickness or width, whichever suits your needs best. Add that to the free pillow, included Velcro strap to secure the rolled-up mat, and the carrying bag. Pros check Self-Inflating

Self-Inflating check Rolls up small

Rolls up small check Comes with free pillow

Comes with free pillow check Cool design Cons cross-alt Requires additional inflation from breath

Requires additional inflation from breath cross-alt Thin profile not suitable for larger snoozers Specs Type Self inflatable roll-out

Dimensions 75 x 24 x 2 in.

Weight 3.8 lbs.

Material 75 D Polyester

Sleeps Single

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE 15 Alps Mountaineering Velocity Editors Rating star

star Coming in at number fifteen, we have another air mattress from the folks over at Alps Mountaineering. This time, it is the much larger, Velocity air bed built for two. This air mattress is much more than just your standard camping bed roll. The included pump makes for effortless inflation and deflation, making this the perfect air mattress for anyone looking for a product that offers plenty of sleeping room. The internal coils are also perfectly aligned to help distribute your weight. You won’t have to worry about sinking into this air mattress. Big and comfortable doesn’t always have to mean heavy and cumbersome as you will see with the Alps Mountaineering velocity. The design team behind this camping mattress decided to go with non-PVC materials – 150D Polyester, to be exact – which promise to be much lighter than those used similar products. If you still need a reason to consider this addition to our list, the lifetime warranty might tip the scales for you. It is clear from the company’s website that they stand behind their materials and workmanship. Pros check Rechargeable air pump included

Rechargeable air pump included check Queen size provides plenty of sleeping space

Queen size provides plenty of sleeping space check Lightweight design Cons cross-alt Air valve could be placed in a better location Specs Type Inflatable

Dimensions 19 x 10 x 10 in.

Weight 5.93 lbs.

Material 150D TPU coated Polyester fabric

Sleeps Double

Memory Foam No CHECK PRICE

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What types of mattresses are available for camping?

There are a few different types of air mattresses available to choose from when camping in the great outdoors, and it will be down to personal taste, the amount of times you’re going to be using it and of course, the budget, which will determine which one you finally choose.

If you just want something simple, then you can buy a camping mat which is just a strip of quality foam that cushions you from the terrain below. These are great when camping in the summer because they’re easy to carry and can be thrown into the back of your vehicle quickly. The downside of these is that if you have rocky ground below then you’re going to feel every stone in your back, and also they won’t serve to keep you warm, that is unless you choose one of the thicker models that you’ll find on our list above.

Then you have a regular style air mattress that you need to inflate with a pump. These have the benefit of allowing you to bring a little taste of luxury on your trip, and as you’ll be sleeping on a cushion of air you will have a better chance at a good night’s sleep wherever you’re pitched up. These do require you to bring a pump with you, not so good when hiking long distances, however if you’re on a campsite and your vehicle is close by then you can pick up an electric air pump that works through the cigarette lighter.

Last of all we have self-inflating air mattresses for camping. Highly recommended, these types of mattress usually come in very small packages which make for excellent portability, and also you don’t need to lug a pump around with you for inflation. Simply lay it down, open the valve, and watch as the bed miraculously inflates to around 80% capacity. You will usually have to blow it up with your mouth to expand it fully, but it takes a few minutes only, and the result is a super comfy bed that will allow you to relax in peace wherever you end up!

How to choose the best camping mattress?

There are multiple things to consider when choosing the best mattress for camping. Firstly you need to consider what you need the mattress for, for what kind of activities. If you’re planning a family camping trip to a local campsite, then you can choose a larger and heavier mattress as you won’t be carrying it long distances. If you however plan on taking a hiking trip and only have a rucksack to carry all of your belongings, then it would make sense to choose something light and packable to minimize the strain of weight on your back.

Next consider the insulation factor, also known as the R-value. Camping mattresses often come with this label to show you how warm they are going to be when you’re sleeping on them, imperative if you’re planning trips in winter or in places that are cold all year round. You’ll need one with an R-value topping 4 for those chillier trips, but for spring and summer camping you can choose a 2 or a 3, any more and you’ll likely be uncomfortably warm.

Pay attention too to the sizing of your mattress. Is it just you sleeping on it or do you have a partner you’ll be sharing it with? Do you have children that will likely need to hop in through the night? Then opt for one with a larger width, such as a double or even queen size if your budget allows. Are you one of those sasquatch-like men? Then don’t forget to find one that is long enough for you so you’re not dangling off both ends when night falls.

When it comes to inflating and deflating your sleeping mattress, you should look for one that does both quite easily, or you’ll be expending lots of energy unnecessarily. Those on the list that are self-inflating are a great option if you don’t want to spend too much time setting up your sleeping area, and would prefer to just be with the family or enjoying toasting marshmallows under the stars.

The last point to note is concerning materials. Some mattresses have a smooth wipe clean surface however that means you’re likely to slip and slide on it, especially with an equally smooth sleeping bag on top of it. Many have a cotton exterior which will be soft, comfortable and retain warmth, but there are ones which have a flock style top which gives just the right level of friction without being too weighty to carry.

Will You Be Sleeping In Style?

So there you have it, our Men’s Gear rundown of the best 15 camping mattresses you can get your hands on in 2019. We’ve covered many different styles, shapes and sizes but the right one for you on this list will be the one that ticks all of your own personal boxes when it comes to a quality sleeping mattress. You can choose a budget mattress for infrequent camping trips, or you can go all out and get a pricier model which will last you through all of your adventures for years to come.

No matter which one you choose, you can be sure that a quality camping mattress is going to make your adventures and expeditions all the more comfortable, and having a proper night’s sleep where you can catch some real z’s allows you to wake up in the morning totally refreshed. A poor night camping can be a really deflating experience, as you’re already away from home in an unfamiliar bed in unfamiliar surroundings, every cent you spend on a camping mattress is going to be worth it in the long run – trust us!

Here at Men’s Gear, we love the great outdoors and we know you guys out there do too. Be sure to check out our many other buying guides in this area. Click to discover more products that are bound to make your camping adventures all the more wonderful, there’s everything from showers and pillows to chairs, large tents, blankets for camping and even our rundown of the best hatchets and axes for camping.

Happy camping!