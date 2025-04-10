Like every other form of transport, motorcycles come in all shapes and sizes. To put it simply, manufacturers intend to attract a wide demographic. Unfortunately, there are always outliers whose tastes crave something extraordinary. Bandit9 understands what these individuals need as it showcases another bespoke beauty — the Arthur II.

The Vietnam-based bike customization outfit claims this new silhouette is “a cut above its 2020 predecessor.” Instead of the usual practice of tweaking a donor unit, the project is almost entirely original. It’s because only the engine is sourced from a Royal Enfield, while the rest is “completely handmade.”

Since its name implies a machine inspired by the legendary king of Britain, the Arthur II shines like a polished suit of armor. Apart from the brown leather of its handlebar wraps and saddle, everything else sparkles silver courtesy of the polished metal. Bandit9 details all of the components it crafted for the Arthur II.

We have a parametric steel frame and aluminum bodywork. The rest includes the grips, levers, controls, switches, lights, exhaust, muffler, gas cap, and rear suspension system. With curves from every angle, this bike is as sleek as it gets. In addition to its stunning aesthetics, the performance should be equally impressive.

The 647.95 cc inline twin cylinder, four-stroke SOHC generated a maximum torque of 38.57 lb-ft. Bandit9 did not drop any names but confirms the Arthur II will ship out to a client in Germany. Should you want a one-off two-wheeler like this, get in touch with the shop to make your dream a reality.

Images courtesy of Bandit9