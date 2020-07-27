A pocket knife is handy for many reasons: it can cut fruits, meat, vegetables, slice off wood, open boxes, and more. The possibilities are endless when it comes to a sharp blade and the Kensei Jonin Framelock Pocket Knife can do just about anything.

This knife can handle just about any cutting and slicing needs that come its way. It has a 3.5″ 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade which retains its sharpness for longer periods. The blade is also easy to sharpen and comes in tanto design for easy poking, stabbing, and more. The blade is just the right size, at 1/8 inches thick, to handle anything.

The Kensei Jonin Framelock Pocket Knife, as far as portable knives go, is relatively small at just 4.75 inches when closed. This makes it easy to slip inside your pocket and does not take up much space in your bag. It is also lightweight at just 7.2 ounces.

As an added portability, this knife also comes with a tip-up pocket clip. As for its handle, it is stainless steel and finished off with partial stonewash for a comfortable and secure grip.

The Kensei Jonin Framelock Pocket Knife looks streamlined but can definitely handle heavy usage. It has a plain edge type, opens smoothly with a blade flipper and a frame lock secures the blade during use and storage to avoid unwanted cuts. The ambidextrous handle offers convenience for both left and right-handed people. It is definitely one compact, functional, and gorgeous everyday carry that you can boast off to with family and friends.

Images courtesy of Kensei Jonin