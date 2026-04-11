STOKE Tools’ Scout multi-tool lives up to its name. It’s tiny by design, so it stays in your pocket, always ready for action. Like its human counterpart, it’s designed to respond to any life-skills test situations, be it indoors or outdoors.

It features a stripped-down, minimalist profile yet offers reliable functionality any time. This pocket tool is machined from a block of stainless steel from STOKE Tools’ U.K. production partner Matola. Its flat form ensures it stays flush in your pocket, preventing accidental punctures and more.

STOKE Tools’ Scout multi-tool is ultra-compact, measuring just 2.13″ long and 1.12″ wide. It’s also slim at merely 0.18″, so it’s barely noticeable. It stays tucked in your pocket until you need it. Moreover, it’s lightweight measuring less than 25 grams (0.9 oz), so it feels comfortable in the hands and in the pocket.

For such a tiny tool, it manages to pack in eight functions. A notched and beveled appendage at one end serves multiple roles, including as a large flat-head screwdriver, a pry bar, a wire stripper, and as a fire-starting ferro rod striker.

Meanwhile, a smaller flange at the opposite end serves as a small flat head screwdriver. Then an oval opening in the center functions as both a cord cutter and a quarter-inch bit driver.

STOKE Tools’ Scout multi-tool also has a bottle opener integrated into one side. It comes with a recycled-PET (polyethylene terephthalate) lanyard, which has a 2-part machined aluminum adjuster. There’s also a nifty little metal tin that can store small items, although it doesn’t have any place to store bits. Still, this is a handy keychain tool that can easily tackle any tasks.

Images courtesy of STOKE Tools