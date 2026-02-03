The cold can render you immobile or trap you in your home. It can dampen your mood when you’re supposed to go enjoy the urban jungle or have fun outdoor adventures. In this situation, not just any insulated jacket helps to keep you warm when you venture out, especially when you’re dealing with extremely cold weather conditions. This is where Holden’s Long Down Puffer comes in to help you beat the cold.

It offers reliable warmth and comfort in a stylish, military-inspired silhouette designed for both city and outdoor wear. The brand calls it it’s “warmest solution to the cold” inspired by vintage army parkas.

It’s a puffer jacket/parka in one, featuring a long cut for full coverage from the biting cold from head to bottom. Fully insulated from the adjustable hood to its shell, so you can move around with ease and comfort, while basking in its cozy warmth.

Moreover, Holden’s Long Down Puffer features an interior with an inner snap inset with down-filled comfort collar for extra warmth. It uses 700-fill-power traceable down insulation to provide lightweight warmth.

Meanwhile, its Italian water-repellent 100% nylon exterior wicks away moisture, rain, and snow to keep you dry. This ultra-insulated puffer jacket also offers an adjustable bottom hem, an interior stretch cuff gaiter, and hand warmer pockets.

Then a zippered chest pocket secures everyday carry essentials, such as your phone, from moisture and the cold. Holden’s Long Down Puffer is available in Black and Stone Green colorways and in a wide range of sizes in an oversized fit.

Images courtesy of Holden