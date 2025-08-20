Putting together the sides of cutout cardboard boxes for packaging can be tricky. You have to overlap flaps and use glue or tape so they don’t come apart, which isn’t very economical. The Cornervery stapler takes care of this common problem with its unique design dedicated for such purpose.

Made in South Korea by a company also named Cornervery, this stationary is unlike the conventional stapler used on paper or any flat surfaces. Instead, it’s ideal for corners especially on corners of boxes because of its 90-degree tip.

The aptly named Cornervery (could be a pun on the phrase “the very corner?) lets you create your own packaging boxes made out of paper or other pliable material. It functions like any traditional stapler, albeit it’s specifically for corner use only because it uses a “curved” staple wire.

Made from PC and stainless steel, this tool offers a reliable option to crafting personalized packaging. It weighs 450 grams and is a bit on the bulky size but comfortable to use at 7.09″ L x 3.94″ W x 1.10″ D. The staple wires are available for purchase from the company too and come in bronze and silver colorways.

Conveniently, the Cornervery stapler can put together corners of varying intervals to prevent detachments of any kind especially during transport thanks to an adjustable jig. The sizes include 5mm, 75mm, 10mm, 12.5mm, 15mm, and even 45mm. Using Corneryvery makes it easy to recycle packaging as there are no tape or glue used in putting them together. With the staples removed, paper and staples can be sorted and recycled.

Images courtesy of Cornervery