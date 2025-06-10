While modern sneakers feature superior ventilation to keep our feet comfortable, it might not be enough when temperatures rise this season. Mesh and canvas shoes are great, but also have their limits, which is why many prefer to wear mules, slides, or sandals. Speaking of the latter, Nike offers the stylish Air Max Sol.

We all know by now that socks and sandals are a controversial topic. Some prefer to slip a pair on, while others find it counterintuitive. Nonetheless, everything boils down to the wearer’s sense of fashion as long as they don’t mind the occasional stare from people. Available in two colorways, our pick is SKU: FJ5446-010.

“Bring bold sneaker style to sunny days in the Nike Air Max Sol. Its large foam midsole and exposed Air unit play off streetwear favorites and deliver lightweight comfort you can take from the beach to the town, reads the product page. Moisture never becomes an issue here, given its durable construction.

Listed as Black/Gum Light Brown/Cargo Khaki/Vivid Orange, the shades are predominantly dark with just enough contrast from the vibrant accents. Furthermore, the interior of the Air unit stands out for its translucence. Breathable synthetic textile forms the upper alongside webbing straps and adjustable buckles to dial in just how snug you want it.

Pull tabs are likewise on the heel straps, which feature the script “Nike Sport.” Nike Air and Swoosh branding adorn various sections of the upper. Next is the footbed, which contours ergonomically around each foot to prevent accidental slips. The Air Max Sol ensures reliable traction from the textured rubber outsoles. As Nike puts it: “Strap in—it’s time for fun.”

