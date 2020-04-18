If you want a reliable sharp knife that lasts long and comes in a compact size then the Roark Saigon Special Knife is for you. It is designed to be pocket-friendly and lightweight in your hands for efficient use.

It boasts a sharp snub blade made from 440 stainless steel or otherwise called “razor blade steel.” This makes the blade resistant to both corrosion and abrasion and strong and sturdy enough to slice, cut, or shave. It comes in handy when you need to cut open boxes or packages. A liner lock mechanism holds the blade in place to ensure protection when in use.

Meanwhile, its handle is of aluminum grey/black construction and has a textured surface for a secure grip. The handle also comes in gold/black color made of stainless steel and gold-plated titanium.

Like modern pocket knives that offer flexibility in use, the Roark Saigon Special Knife also features a bottle/bolt opener. Bottle openers are an essential part of everyone’s everyday carry. After all, who would not want to pop a cold drink after a hard day’s work or while out under the heat of the sun.

As for portability, the Roark Saigon Special Knife comes with a belt clip for quick and easy access. You can have it close at hand whenever you need it the most. You can clip it to your pocket, belt, or inside your bag. Moreover, the Roark Saigon Special Knife is quite small at just 6 inches when opened. Its tanto blade is just at 2.25 inches long.

Images courtesy of Roark