Just because you ride a bicycle, it doesn’t exempt you from basic safety gear. Even though your two-wheeler is significantly slower than its motorized cousins, accidents can still happen. For comfort and convenience, we recommend these three from UNIT 1. There is the AURA MIPS helmet, TORCH backpack, and Smart Light.

Cyclists of all skill levels should know that a high-quality helmet matters the most. Since it’s just the rider and his bike against other vehicles and the pavement, you can already guess what happens if luck is not on your side. The AURA MIPS is a smart helmet that’s also compatible with e-bikes.

Apart from all-around protection for your noggin, each unit comes with LED lights at the front and back. This keeps the user visible when cycling at night. Meanwhile, 10 vents (4x at the top, 4x at the rear, and 2x at the front/sides provide adequate airflow to cool you down.

At only 15.52 ounces, UNIT 1 ensures the AURA MIPS doesn’t become a burden. Elsewhere, the 1,350 mAh battery powers the lighting as well as the crash detection feature, which automatically sends an SMS to emergency contacts and services. Next is the TORCH backpack — a must-have for those hauling extra stuff when on their bikes.

Its construction uses 500D Cordura with a water-repellent coating and SPS waterproof zippers. You also have 22 liters of space to hold anything that can fit inside. Lastly, UNIT 1 presents the Smart Light accessory, which can be mounted on your bike or on a dedicated receptacle on the TORCH backpack. Never compromise safety and wear proper gear when out for a ride!

Images courtesy of UNIT 1